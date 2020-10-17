IPL 2020, RR vs RCB: Virat Kohli once again makes a special statement for AB de Villiers

Virat Kohli once again made a special statement for AB de Villiers after the former South African skipper led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to a superb seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Saturday.

Chasing RR's target of 178, de Villiers remained unbeaten on 55 from 22 balls. He hammered the RR bowlers at a strike-rate of 250 as his match-winning knock was inclusive of six sixes and a four. RCB needed 35 off the final two overs. When RR's Jaydev Unadkat came to bowl the 19th over, de Villiers was on the strike. 'Mr.360' smashed the first three deliveries for three sixes and at the end of the penultimate over, RCB needed 10 more to seal the match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

With five needed off the last three balls of the final over, de Villiers struck a six to clinch a very important win for RCB, who remained in the top four of the IPL 2020 points table.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, a delighted Kohli heaped praise on de Villiers, terming him the "most important match-winner in the IPL". De Villiers now has scored 285 runs in nine innings at 57 in the ongoing edition of the IPL. In the most runs-chart, de Villiers is placed seventh, while Kohli is No. 4, having scored 347 runs in nine matches at an average of 57.83.

"Importance has been getting points on board. Was a very important game because it's three days now till we play again. If we have to be honest, you are tense because you're not sure how many balls he will face. When he plays like that you want him to face every ball, no offence. Always bats by situation. He always looks at the team situation.

In my eyes, he's the most important match-winner in the IPL. Purely because of the presence of that man in the middle the opposition feels we're not out of the game. Young Dev has come in and has batted beautifully. Finch has made an impact at the top. We understand the dynamics. The bowling has stepped up this season. Guys have come back strongly when put under pressure. Saini has been brilliant. Chahal. Isuru has bowled well," added Kohli, who is the only player to have scored over 5,500 runs.

RCB have a three-day break before they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. RR, who are placed seventh in the IPL 2020 table, also travel to Abu Dhabi next to face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Monday.