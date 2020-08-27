IPL 2020 will be the toughest for cricketers, feels MadanLal

New Delhi : Citing his concern over the rise in coronavirus cases worldwide, former Indian cricketer MadanLal on Thursday said that this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) would be the "toughest" for cricketers, both mentally and physically.

Speaking to IANS, MadanLal said that no cricketer should, even by accident, break the COVID-19 protocol in the UAE, where the IPL starts on September 19. "There are challenging days ahead for the cricketers. It will be their toughest IPL as they can't roam outside, explore the place to relax their mind. They will have to be in bio-bubble all the time.

It will be tough both mentally and physically, but I am sure that all sportspersons are aware of the situation very well and would take it with ease," MadanLal said.

"Cricket is starting again for Indians and this will be taken as a positive step. Economy-wise it was also very important for the board (BCCI) as many people's livelihood depends on it."

Asked about the likely empty stands at the stadiums during the IPL, MadanLal said everybody should be thankful enough that the lucrative league was starting and rest of the "worries" should be put on hold.

"What I got to know is that in the first 15 days there will be no crowd but the ECB (Emirates Cricket Board) may relax the rules later, depending on the number of Covid cases there. However, crowd in the stands or not should not be a concern right now. IPL is happening and that is very big; forget all other small worries," he added.

On the issue of 'Mankading', when the non-striking batsman is run out by a bowler on finding him out of the crease before bowling a delivery, the former India all-rounder supported RavichandranAshwin's stand. He said that he didn't see a problem as Ashwin has done it a couple of times but he did it within the laws of the game.