IPL 2022: MI coach backs Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma to bounce back strongly ahead of RR clash

Mumbai Indians (MI) batting coach Robin Singh has backed Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to bounce back strongly in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Kishan started off IPL 2022 on a high note, registering a half0century in MI's opening two games. However, in the next six innings, Kishan has failed to get going. Out of the six games, he has reached the double digits only thrice. The MI opener has scored 1911 runs in eight games at an average of 28.47 in the underway tournament.

''We've addressed a few things that we feel that he (Kishan) can improve on. Obviously, it's about getting better during the course of the game.

''As you know, he (Kishan) started very well. But he fell away a little bit. We sort of revisited the entire tournament, we addressed a few things and we're hoping that he'll get back the same sort of form that he started with,'' Robin said at the virtual pre-match press conference ahead of their game against Rajasthan Royals.

The five-time IPL winners MI are yet to win a game in the IPL 2022 and are placed at the bottom of the league table. While Ishan's run has not been the best, Rohit has been struggling even more. The MI skipper has scored just 153 runs in eight games at an average of 19.13.

But MI's assistant coach is confident that the star opener would come back strong.

"As a batsman, you need to address what you think is important to you. I think he (Rohit) put in a lot of work. We've spent a lot of time with him, at the nets, at the ground. And I think, like Ishan Kishan, we have addressed what he needs to do. As an individual, as a batsman, as a senior batsman, he knows his responsibility. So that is something he has put his hand up for and I'm pretty sure he'll come back very strongly,'' Robin added.

RR are coming off a superb 29-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Sanju Samson and Co are in the second spot in the IPL 2022 table, having won six out of their eight games this season. With 499 runs, Jos Buttler has the Orange Cap and has been in a terrific form. He has already scored three centuries in eight innings and is currently averaging 71.29 with the bat in the ongoing tournament.