IPL 2024: One team I wanted to beat every time even in my dreams was RCB, says KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir

New Delhi: As the clock ticks down for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, fans are waiting for the clash with fervent anticipation. But besides the fans, someone else is also waiting for this needle clash with a lot of expectations. And Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir added an electrifying dimension to the showdown as he confessed that Royal Challengers Bengaluru is the team he "aimed to defeat, even in his dreams".

The two teams have come up against each other in 32 matches in the tournament with KKR having the upper hand with 18 wins. Even in their last five encounters, Kolkata Knight Riders have maintained a dominant record, winning four out of the five matches against RCB. "One team I wanted to beat every time and probably even in my dreams was RCB...The second-most high-profile team and flamboyant team with the owner and with the squad; Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers," Gambhir told official broadcaster Star Sports.

Gambhir further said KKR's notable performances so far have come against RCB while pointing out Brandon McCullum's historic century (158 runs off 73 balls) in the first-ever match of the IPL in 2008 against the Bangaluru-based franchise.

Notably, KKR won the IPL twice in 2012 and 2014 while RCB are still in the hunt for their maiden trophy after 16 seasons.

"Honestly not won anything, still thought that they won everything with that kind of attitude and (i) can't take that. And probably the three best wins that KKR have ever had were against RCB -- the first time; the first game of the IPL, Brendan McCollum against RCB. (The) 49 all out...RCB. 6 overs 100. Probably the only time in IPL where in the first 6 overs 100 was scored; Chris Lynn and Sunil Narayan," Gambhir added.

The former India batter praised RCB for their star-studded batting unit while expressing his desire. "We always knew that they are a very strong side and probably the most aggressive batting unit as well. Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers. What can get better than that? If one thing I want out of my IPL career or even one thing I would love to have been again go on the cricket field and beat RCB," said Gambhir.

Another reason for Gambhir's serious rivalry is his clash with his former India and Delhi teammate Virat Kohli. Gambhir and ex-RCB skipper Kohli found themselves embroiled in an intense on-field altercation following a match between RCB and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) -- Gambhir was mentoring the team at that time.

Friday's clash will be the first time the two will face off. However, this time, Gautam Gambhir will be stationed in the KKR dugout, assuming a mentorship role within the franchise.