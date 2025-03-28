IPL 2025: CSK Takes on RCB in High-Stakes Battle at Chennai

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, will take on Rajat Patidar's Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday. Both teams enter the contest on the back of opening-game victories.

RCB started their campaign with a seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens, while CSK defeated Mumbai Indians by four wickets at the same venue. Following the events of IPL 2024, tensions have escalated between the two franchises, setting the stage for an intense battle.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is expected to be available for selection and could feature in the playing XI. The pacer’s ability to swing the new ball makes him a strong contender, especially against CSK’s left-handed batters. If he starts, Yash Dayal may be sidelined but could return as an Impact Substitute if RCB requires an additional bowler. Devdutt Padikkal remains an option as a substitute batter.

RCB Predicted XI:

Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Impact Sub: Devdutt Padikkal/Yash Dayal

Chennai Super Kings

CSK is likely to retain the same playing XI from their previous match against Mumbai Indians. Rahul Tripathi, who replaced Khaleel Ahmed as an Impact Substitute in that game, is expected to be used in a similar role. Kamlesh Nagarkoti could be an alternative bowling option if the team opts for an additional pacer.

CSK Predicted XI:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Nathan Ellis, Khaleel Ahmed.

Impact Sub: Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

RCB will look to capitalize on their winning momentum and strong bowling unit, while CSK aims to secure a victory on home turf. The clash at Chepauk is expected to be a closely fought encounter, with both teams eager to establish early dominance in the tournament.

IPL 2025 Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devon Conway, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Shaik Rashid, Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary, Deepak Hooda, Gurjanpreet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishnan Ghosh, Shreyas Gopal, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Nuwan Thushara, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethel, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chhikara, Lungi Ngidi, Abhinandan Singh, Mohit Rathee.



