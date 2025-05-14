Mehidy Hasan Miraz wins ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for April 2025

New Delhi: Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for April 2025 after putting in solid all-round performances in the home Test series against Zimbabwe. He beat Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani and New Zealand’s Ben Sears to clinch the monthly award.

Mehidy also becomes only the third player from Bangladesh to win the award and the first one to do it in over two years - Shakib Al Hasan was the last Bangladesh player to win the award in March 2023, while Mushfiqur Rahim is the other one to have been adjudged winner of the honour.

"It’s an incredible honor to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award. The ICC Awards are the ultimate recognition for any cricketer, and to receive this from a global vote means a lot to me.”

“Moments like these remind me of my journey — being named Player of the Tournament in the 2016 ICC Under 19 World Cup was a massive encouragement early in my career, and this award feels just as special,” said Mehidy in a statement by the ICC on Wednesday.

Mehidy enjoyed a prolific April 2025 with bat and ball, ending the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe as the Player of the Series. After picking ten wickets in the opening Test match defeat in Sylhet (5-52 and 5-50), Mehidy then hit 104 in the second game at Chattogram - his second Test century - before clinching another five wicket-haul to ensure the honours were shared. He also became the Player of the Match in Bangladesh winning the Chattogram Test.

"I am truly delighted. This award will be a big source of inspiration for me to keep giving my best and contributing to Bangladesh’s success on the world stage. As cricketers, we dream of making an impact and bringing joy to our fans.”

“Recognition like this from the ICC motivates me to keep pushing harder and performing consistently for my country. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and the fans — this award belongs to all of them too," concluded Mehidy.



