Live
- No place in Gaza is safe, situation in hospitals catastrophic: UNRWA
- Diwali 2023: Tips for a Safe and Happy Deepavali Celebration
- Govardhan Puja 2023 Date and Time: When is Govardhan Puja after Diwali? Puja vidhi, shubhmuhurat, timing, samagri, bhog
- CM Kejrival Posted Photo Of Manish Sisodia Hugging His Wife In Jail And Called It 'Painful'
- Men's ODI World Cup: KL Rahul slams fastest Indian Century
- Men's ODI World Cup: Virat Kohli surpass de Kock to become the highest run getter
- Super Hero Hanu Man From Prasanth Varma, Teja Sajja, Prime Show Entertainment’s HANU-MAN Will Be Out On November 14th For Children’s Day
- Victory Venkatesh, Sailesh Kolanu, Venkat Boyanapalli, Niharika Entertainment’s Prestigious Project Saindhav’s First Single Wrong Usage On Nov 21st
- Macho Star Gopichand, A Harsha, KK Radhamohan, Sri Sathya Sai Arts Bhimaa Diwali Special Poster Released
- Blaze in Mathura firecracker market leaves 15 injured
Just In
Men's ODI WC: Bas de Leede becomes the highest wicket-taker for the Netherlands in World Cups
Bas de Leede on Sunday became the highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cups for the Netherlands in the ICC ODI World Cup match against India at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Bengaluru: Bas de Leede on Sunday became the highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cups for the Netherlands in the ICC ODI World Cup match against India at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Bas de Leede, after dismissing Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, went past his father Tim de Leede's record of 14 wickets in as many matches. Bas has now taken 15 wickets in just nine ODI World Cup matches.
Tim Leede played in three ODI World Cups in 1996, 2003 and 2007. Bas racked up his best bowling figures of 9-0-62-4 against Babar Azam’s Pakistan on October 6 in Hyderabad.
Bas has taken 15 wickets in the ODI World Cup and is the highest wicket-taker for the Netherlands in the ongoing ODI World Cup.
Bas de Leede is currently sixth on the list of bowlers with the most wickets by a Dutch bowler in ODIs. Mudassar Bukhari, former skipper Pieter Seelaar, Ryan ten Doeschate, Peter Borren and Logan van Beek are the top five wicket-takers for the Netherlands in the ODIs.