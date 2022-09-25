Not a fan of the way Deepti ran out Dean but it depends how India feel about it: England skipper

The dismissal of Charlie Dean hasn't gone down well with the England women's cricket team with their skipper Amy Jones saying she was "not a fan" of the way India's bowler Deepti Sharma ran out her player at the non-striker's end during her delivery stride on Saturday.

Freya Davies and Charlie Dean had put on 35 runs for the final wicket, helping England from 118/9 to within touching distance of India's target of 169 before Deepti ran the England batter out before delivering the ball at the non-striker's end to seal India's win in the third and final ODI at Lord's.

With the 16-run win, India made a clean sweep of the three-match ODI series and gave a befitting farewell to veteran pace bowler Jhulan Goswami, who retired from international cricket on Saturday after more than 20 years of being the country's mainstay.

"Not happy with the result (loss in the third ODI). I think we bowled well and needed a bigger partnership there through the middle. The last dismissal (of Charlie Dean) divides opinion. I'm not a fan but it depends how India feel about it. It's within the rules; hopefully doesn't take the shine off the summer," said Jones of the dismissal.

Earlier, India skipper Harmanpreet, while backing Deepti for running out Dean, had said her bowler "hasn't done something outside the rules". "To be honest, I thought you will ask about all the 10 wickets, which was not easy to take as well (when asked about the dismissal)," Harmanpreet added.

Jones, who led the England side in the T20I and ODI series after all-rounder Nat Sciver decided to withdraw from the fixture to focus on her mental health and wellbeing, said captaincy was a huge learning experience for her.

While Jones guided England to a 2-1 T20I series win, the hosts lost the ODI series to India 0-3.

"Been a massive learning for me; not much experience captaining, learnt the hard way in the second ODI. Great opportunity and the girls have been supportive and I've really enjoyed it. The average age of this group is really low and not much experience. Been an exciting summer. We've got an exciting future ahead of us," added Jones.

She complimented Dean for the 47-run effort the late-order batter put in before she was run out at the non-striker's end by Deepti.

"She absorbed the pressure and knuckled down -- not sure she was getting out any other way (referring to the run out)," added Jones.