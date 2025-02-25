Rohit Sharma: A Captivating Legacy as India's Cricket Captain Across All Formats

Rohit Sharma, one of India's most successful and influential cricketers, has cemented his place in history as one of the most accomplished captains in Indian cricket. From leading India to triumphs in multiple ICC tournaments to setting records in the IPL, his leadership skills have been tested and proven time and again. In this article, we dive deep into Rohit Sharma's captaincy across formats, highlighting his record-breaking performances and the impact he’s had on Indian cricket.

Rohit Sharma's Overall Captaincy Record: A True Leader

Rohit Sharma has captained India in a remarkable 137 matches across all formats, showcasing his leadership prowess. Under his guidance, India has won 98 matches, giving him a win percentage of 71.53% — an impressive stat that speaks volumes about his tactical acumen and consistency as a leader.

Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Records in Different Formats

Below are the detailed captaincy statistics of Rohit Sharma in each format of the game:

1. Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Record in Tests

Test cricket, often seen as the ultimate test of a captain’s leadership, has been a mixed yet notable journey for Rohit Sharma. With India’s batting maestro at the helm, the team has achieved notable victories while facing some challenges. Rohit has led India in 24 Test matches, winning 12 and losing 9, maintaining a win percentage of 50%.

2. Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Record in ODIs

Rohit Sharma's leadership in One Day Internationals (ODIs) has been impressive. According to Fantasy Khiladi Rohit Sharma captaincy record, he has led India in 52 matches, winning 38 of them. His win percentage stands at a solid 72.54%. One of his most memorable achievements as an ODI captain was leading India to victory in the Asia Cup, which highlighted his strong leadership skills.

3. Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy Record in T20Is

Rohit Sharma has been nothing short of exceptional in the T20 International (T20I) format, where he has captained India in 62 matches, securing 49 wins and only 12 losses, with an impressive win percentage of 74.41%. His leadership led India to a T20 World Cup victory in 2024, further solidifying his reputation.

4. Rohit Sharma’s T20 World Cup Captaincy Record

Rohit Sharma's record in the T20 World Cup is phenomenal. With 13 matches as captain, he has led India to 11 victories, with only 2 losses, maintaining an extraordinary win percentage of 84.61%. His success in this prestigious tournament is a testament to his leadership capabilities under immense pressure.

5. Rohit Sharma’s IPL Captaincy Record

Rohit Sharma, the captain of Mumbai Indians, has been a key player in IPL history, leading the team to five IPL titles. He started his IPL journey in 2008 with Deccan Chargers, but his career really took off when he joined Mumbai Indians in 2011. Known for his strong batting and smart leadership, Rohit's IPL salary has grown over the years, reaching INR 16.30 Crore in 2025. With over 6,600 runs and a century to his name, he continues to be one of the highest-paid players in the league. Rohit Sharma is truly the backbone of Mumbai Indians’ success in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma has established a legacy as the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. With 158 matches as captain, Rohit has registered 87 wins, maintaining a win percentage of 55.06%. His leadership style in the IPL has been one of consistency, resilience, and sharp tactical decisions.

6. Rohit Sharma’s ODI World Cup Captaincy Record

In ODI World Cup matches, Rohit Sharma has led India in 11 matches, winning 10 and losing 1, with a phenomenal win percentage of 90.90%. His leadership during the 2023 ODI World Cup was crucial in India’s journey through the tournament.

7. Rohit Sharma’s Asia Cup Captaincy Record

In the Asia Cup, Rohit Sharma has captained India in 11 matches, winning 9 and losing 1, with a win percentage of 81.81%. His leadership was instrumental in guiding India to victories in crucial moments of the tournament.

8. Rohit Sharma’s Impact on Indian Cricket

Rohit Sharma’s leadership has transcended formats. From ICC titles to dominating the IPL, his tactical acumen and consistency have played a pivotal role in shaping India’s cricketing future. His calm demeanor, sharp cricketing mind, and ability to deliver under pressure make him one of India’s most respected captains.

Final Thoughts: Rohit Sharma’s Everlasting Legacy

Rohit Sharma's legacy as a captain is firmly entrenched in Indian cricket history. His exceptional leadership across formats, particularly in high-pressure tournaments, continues to set benchmarks for future generations. With a win percentage of over 70% across formats, Rohit Sharma’s leadership journey will inspire young cricketers for years to come.