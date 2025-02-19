Live
Just In
Shubman Gill Overtakes Babar Azam, Claims No.1 Spot in ODI Rankings Ahead of Champions Trophy
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is set to bring intense action with Shubman Gill overtaking Babar Azam as the No.1 ODI batter and Maheesh Theekshana climbing to the top spot in the ODI bowling rankings.
Ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, there have been big changes in the ICC Men’s Player Rankings.
India's Shubman Gill is now the No.1 ODI batter, replacing Pakistan's Babar Azam. Sri Lanka's Maheesh Theekshana is the new No.1 ODI bowler, ahead of Afghanistan's Rashid Khan. These changes add excitement to the upcoming Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai.
This is the second time Shubman Gill has reached the No.1 spot, having previously held it during the 2023 Cricket World Cup. His recent century against England in Ahmedabad pushed him back to the top. Babar Azam has dropped to second, while India’s captain, Rohit Sharma, stays in third.
Top ODI Batter Rankings
- Shubman Gill (India) - No.1
- Babar Azam (Pakistan) - No.2
- Rohit Sharma (India) - No.3
- Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand) - No.5
- Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka) - No.8
Additionally, Pakistan’s Mohammad Rizwan climbs six spots to 15th, while New Zealand's Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips also improve their rankings.
ODI Bowler Rankings
Theekshana reached No.1 after a strong performance against Australia, including a four-wicket haul in the series opener. Rashid Khan, now second, will look to reclaim the top spot.
- Maheesh Theekshana (Sri Lanka) - No.1
- Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) - No.2
- Kuldeep Yadav (India) - No.4
- Keshav Maharaj (South Africa) - No.6
- Mitchell Santner (New Zealand) - No.7
In the all-rounder rankings, Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi maintains his lead, while Santner moves up to sixth.
With the Champions Trophy fast approaching, these changes have set the stage for an exciting competition.