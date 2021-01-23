Shubman Gill thanks Yuvraj Singh for preparing him for Australia tour

Opening batsman Shubman Gill, who was one of the finds of the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy, has thanked former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh for prepping him for the all-important Australia tour.

Before Gill left for the UAE ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Gill attended a camp where Yuvraj helped him prepare for the Australia tour. The hard work from the Punjab cricketers paid off as the young Gill went on to shine with the bat during the recently concluded Test series in Australia. He made his Test debut in the second Test that was played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

He played a variety of strokes during his six innings Down Under as he finished with 259 runs in three Tests at an impressive average of 51.80. He had a skilled technique against the short ball and it was Yuvraj who got him ready for it with throwdowns in the net.

"The camp with Yuvi paaji before the IPL was very useful. During that camp, he prepared me to face chin music. He used to throw hundreds of short-pitch balls to me from different angles, and I think it helped me a lot," Gill was quoted by the Times of India, as saying.

Against an experienced Australian attack comprising of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Nathan Lyon, the 21-year-old Gill looked in complete control and composed. But, the Punjab batsman has admitted that he was nervous while playing his first Test in Melbourne.

"I am relaxed now. Making my debut for India is a big relief. I was a bit nervous," added Gill.

During India's historic successful chase of 338 on the final day of the fourth Test, Gill missed out on a century as he got out for 91 off 146 balls.

"A century could have been cherry on the cake. I was well set and I should have scored the century, but at the same time, I am happy that I have contributed to the team's victory. This series was a big learning curve for me and I have become a better cricketer. The next goal is to score consistently at this level. England series will be crucial for me because now I will not be an unknown entity. Facing the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer will be challenging but I am up for it," added Gill.

Like most of the Indian cricket team, Gill returned home after nearly six months as they were in the UAE for the IPL 2020 since September before heading to Australia in the second half of November. Now that he is back home, Gill in the same interview has said that he just wants to spend time with his family and eat his favourite dishes.

"I was craving for homemade food. For the next couple of days, I just want to be home and eat my favourite dishes," added Gill.