Siraj after defending 15 runs vs WI: I was confident of winning India the match

India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has said he was confident of defending 15 runs in the final over of the first ODI against the West Indies.



Siraj gave away just 11 runs as India won the close encounter by just three runs on Friday to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series. Despite posting 308 runs on the board, India had to struggle to restrict the hosts at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad, thanks to half-centuries from Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, and late cameos from Akeal Hosein and Romario Shepherd.

West Indies had a set Hosein and dangerous Shepherd in the final over with Siraj bowling to them from the other end. While the home paid managed a few extras from bye runs and a wide, Siraj was hit for just one boundary, which came off an inside-edge, as he held his nerves to win India the game.

"I was backing my yorkers to come good in the last over. The ball was also reversing so I wanted to execute them as best as I could," Siraj told Shreyas Iyer in an interview shared by the BCCI on Twitter.

Siraj also said that he had butterflies in his stomach, but he didn't allow the pressure to get the better of him in the crunch moment. With West Indies needing just eight runs off the final two balls, Siraj bowled a wide but bounced back immediately as he gave away just three runs in the last two deliveries.

The Indian pacer finished with two wickets and 57 runs in his quota of 10 overs. Shreyas scored a crucial 54 off 57 balls in the first innings to help India post 308 for 7 in 50 overs.

As Shreyas and Siraj talked about the final two balls of the first ODI, the former said, "I was standing at deep midwicket and my heart was beating wildly but what were your thoughts."

To which, Siraj replied, "My heart was also racing. I was representing my country and the last 4 balls I had bowled went well so I was backing myself. I was pretty confident and the end result was for everyone to see."





From last-over heroics in the 1st #WIvIND ODI courtesy @mdsirajofficial to rocking some dance moves ft @ShreyasIyer15, presenting a fun interview that oozes swag 😎😎 - by @28anand



Full interview 👇https://t.co/tau2J3GcBh #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/4rou4918Zi — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2022





Continuing their happy conversation, the two also talked about Shreyas' little dance near the boundary ropes.

Revealing what was going on there, Shreyas, who claimed two catches on Friday, said," The crowd was on my back saying 'drop a catch' so when a catch came and I caught it, I just did a little dance for them."

The second ODI between India and West Indies is scheduled to be played on Sunday (July 24) at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad.