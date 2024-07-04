Live
- Kajal Aggarwal finds Sridevi's eyes most captivating in the industry
- Congress slams govt over 'unchecked air pollution'
- Govt issues high alert on fraudsters sending fake e-mails to extort money
- Tripura tribal party supremo meets Union Ministers to seek support for indigenous people
- Jr Women & Men North Zone Hockey: Chandigarh, U.P win in women's section; Uttarakhand men shine
- Raymond's board okays demerger of real estate business
- Novel method to counter chemotherapy resistance in pancreatic cancer developed
- Iran urges SCO countries to use its southern ports for faster and cheaper trade
- Bangladesi smuggler injured after BSF jawan opens fire in self-defence
- 4.9 per cent Indian kids, adolescents suffer from impaired kidney function: Study
Just In
Team India heroes land on red carpet in Mumbai - and the hearts of Mumbaikars
Team India arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Thursday evening to a heroic welcome after bagging the T-20 World Cup.
Mumbai: Team India arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here on Thursday evening to a heroic welcome after bagging the T-20 World Cup.
Despite overcast skies, thousands of thrilled Mumbaikars erupted into cheers as a Vistara aircraft carrying the team landed here.
The celebrations started with a Guard of Honour at the airside, and Follow Me cars escorting the team aircraft to the airport terminal stand.
There, it was accorded a special 'Water Salute' after which the team alighted from the plane, they walked through the Indian Tricolour draped aerobridge, and all the team-members were greeted with a floral cascade showered on them in the arrival corridor.
The airport rolled out the red carpet for the Men In Blue, followed by a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony at the terminal adorned with shades of the tricolour.
The team members rode in beautifully decorated buggies, and outside there was the sound of the traditional Maharashtrian dhol-tasha, tutari and lezim, making the arrival truly grand and a sight of national pride and happiness.
The CSMIA's top management felicitated the team members and escorted them with thunderous cheers outside, where more people were waiting to give them a grand reception and hearty welcome.
The Team India members are scheduled to travel to Nariman Point for a one-km long victory parade till the Wankhede Stadium, with massive crowds thronging both venues, amid tight security and traffic regulations.