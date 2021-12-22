They've got a good bowling line-up, we're aware

Johannesburg: South Africa Test captain Dean Elgar said his team is aware of the fact that India has got a very good bowling line-up ahead of the three-match Test series, starting from December 26.

He insisted that the series against India will be a good opportunity for the batters in his team to do well despite lacking in experience.

"It's always going to be tough facing the best side in the world, they've got a very good bowling line-up and we're aware of that. It's something that we're aware of that we lack experience in our line-up but for me it's an opportunity-based line-up. Guys are going to get opportunities to play and they need to best prepare for that Indian line-up," Elgar was quoted as saying by the official CSA website.

The 34-year-old, who was the leading run-scorer in the 2018 series with 207 runs in six innings, is eager to do well with the bat while leading the side. Elgar signed off by expressing his disappointment on fans not being allowed to the stadiums for the whole series due to the Covid-19 situation in the country.