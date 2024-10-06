'Trend setter': Gayle picks MS Dhoni as India's most successful captain

Srinagar: West Indies great Chris Gayle picked legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the most successful captain for India, adding that Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have also done their jobs well as the Indian skippers.

Dhoni captained India in a whopping 200 ODIs and won 110 matches out of those. India lost 74 ODIs under his leadership, while 16 games ended up as a no-result. He had led India to victory in three major International Cricket Council (ICC) trophies: the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

Moreover, Dhoni has played most international matches as captain 332 across all formats. Under Him, India won 178 matches while losing 120. In the IPL, he led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to five titles.

"Dhoni has been the most successful captain for India. The guy has actually set the trend and overall, Rohit Sharma did his job well and Virat Kohli did his job pretty much," Gayle told IANS.

Speaking about the toughest bowler he faced in his career, Gayle cheekily replied, "The toughest bowler, is he born or is he still alive? I'm not sure. So, all bowlers are tough because every bowler tries and gets a chance to pick a wicket."

"Every baller can actually just take one ball to get here, but at the same time, it's fun going up against some quality top-class fast bowlers and spinners as well. Every bowler is pretty much tough, but the 'Universe Boss' is just tougher," he added.

Gayle, who is currently playing for Gujarat Giants in the Legends League Cricket, also shared his thoughts for the tournament and expressed his joy at sharing a dressing room with former India opener Shikhar Dhawan.

"I've been around for a month now and this is my first game. I joined the tournament late, but it was actually good fun last year and a bit of rain interrupted the tournament this year as well. So, I've been a setback with a wicked as well, low scoring as well; I want to see more entertainment. Hopefully they can work on that but overall, there are some quality retired places.

"So, it's fantastic to actually be a part of this once again and to share a dressing room with the likes of Shikar Dhawan. Legends League is actually making up movements," he said.

As the LLC enters its third leg, starting Sunday at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu before moving to Srinagar for the final, Gayle expressed his excitement about visiting Kashmir—a place in India he has never visited before.

"I've never been to Srinagar. It's going to be my first time so that's another tick on my list in India, one more state that I'm actually going to visit. So I'm actually looking forward to Srinagar. Is quite close to Kashmir... I think I'm looking forward to it because I've never been to that side of India. I'm really excited," said Gayle.

The West Indian, who holds the record for the most sixes in IPL history, also expressed his desire to be part of an IPL franchise as a mentor or coach to share his knowledge and experience with young players.

"That'd be cool to be in the IPL. I'd like to be among a team, you know; that'll be something cool. I've got loads of experience to share; I've been someone who has been dominant as well. I would love to be a part of it without a doubt to share my knowledge and my experience in the IPL.