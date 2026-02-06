India player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made sure he saved his stylish innings for the biggest stage of them all. Standing up altitudinous and hitting his way to glory, Sooryavanshi smashed a century in ICC U19 World Cup 2026 final against England in Harare on Friday. He came India's youthful centurion at the U19 World Cup with the knock. The 18- time-old blazed his way to the three- figure score in just 55 deliveries. This makes him the fastest Indian to score a century Vaibhav Suryavanshi record in U19 World Final.

Among all players, Suryavanshi is the alternate fastest to score a century in U19 World Mugs as he came better than Qasim Akram of Pakistan who scored his ton in 63 balls against Sri Lanka back in 2022.

Australian Will Malajczuk is the fastest to score a century in U19 World Trophy as he did so in just 51 balls against Japan in this time’s edition.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi finished his innings at 175 not out off 80 balls which included 15 boundaries and 15 outsides. Not only this, but the Indian sensation came the first batsman in the world to score 150 in a U19 World Cup Final record final.

piecemeal from breaking Bawa’s record, Suryavanshi also surpassed South African Dewald Brevis record for utmost sixes in a single edition of U19 World Cup. Vaibhav Suryavanshi record smashed 30 sixes in this time’s event as compared to Brevis’ 18 sixes in 2022.

India Under- 19 commander Ayush Mhatre won the toss and decided to club first against England in the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 final at Harare Sports Club.