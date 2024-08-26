West Indies vs South Africa T20 Series: WI clinches series with one match remaining

The West Indies secured a comprehensive 30-run victory over South Africa in the second T20 match of the series held at the Tarauba venue, clinching the three-match series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Batting first, the West Indies posted a modest total of 179 runs, losing 6 wickets in their 20 overs. Key contributions came from Shai Hope, who top-scored with 41 runs, followed by Rowan Powell with 35, Sherfan Rutherford adding 29, and Alik Athanaz making 28.

In response, South Africa struggled to build momentum and found themselves bowled out for 149 runs in 19.4 overs. The Windies' bowling attack proved relentless, with Romario Shepherd and Shamar Joseph each taking 3 wickets for just 15 and 31 runs, respectively. Aqeel Hossain supported the effort with 2 wickets for 25 runs, while Matthew Ford chipped in with 1 wicket.



Only a few South African batsmen managed to reach double figures, with Reeza Hendricks leading the way with 44 runs. Tristan Stubbs scored 28, followed by Aiden Markram (19), Ryan Rickelton (20), and Russie van der Dussen (17).



With this win, the West Indies not only celebrated a memorable victory but also secured the T20 series after a stunning performance in the first match led by Nicholas Pooran.

The teams will now face off in a nominal third T20 match scheduled for August 27 at the same venue. Prior to this thrilling T20 series, the two teams clashed in a two-match Test series, which South Africa won 1-0.