Women's Asia Cup T20I: Lanka to host tourney from July 19-28; India, Pak in same group
Dubai: Defending champions India have been placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, UAE, and Nepal in the upcoming Women's T20I Asia Cup 2024, which scheduled to take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from July 19 to 28. This edition of the tournament will feature eight teams, one more than the previous edition in 2022, indicating the growing interest and participation in women's cricket across Asia.
Group B will include Bangladesh, hosts Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Thailand, as per the schedule announced by the Asian Cricket Council here on Tuesday. "The Women's Asia Cup 2024 underscores the ACC's commitment to promoting women's cricket in the region. We are excited to see the increased participation and competitiveness among the teams, reflecting the growing popularity and importance of women's cricket," said ACC President Jay Shah in a statement on Tuesday.
"This expansion, from six teams in 2018 to seven in 2022, and now eight, is a testament to our commitment to the women’s game and the burgeoning talent pool in Asian cricket. We anticipate an exciting tournament that will inspire both players and fans," Shah added.
"The Women's Asia Cup has become a significant event in the ACC calendar, providing a platform for women cricketers to showcase their skills and passion for the sport. The ACC remains steadfast in its efforts to advance women's cricket and create more opportunities for women to excel internationally," he said.
As per the fixtures, Pakistan will take on Nepal while India will meet United Arab Emirates in the two matches scheduled on July 19, the opening day of the event. India will play Pakistan on July 21 while Bangladesh will play Malaysia and Sri Lanka meet Thailand in the final league matches on July 24. The semifinals will be played on July 26 while the final is scheduled for July 28, the ACC informed on Tuesday.