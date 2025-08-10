David and Hazlewood shine as Australia beat South Africa by 17 runs in T20I series opener

Tim David’s blistering power-hitting and Josh Hazlewood’s incisive bowling spell set up helped Australia secure a record ninth consecutive T20I victory with a 17-run win over South Africa in the series opener at Marrara Stadium on Sunday.

Australia were in trouble at 74/6, but David struck 83 off 52 balls, where he mixed strike rotation with trademark six-hitting to rescue the hosts’ innings. He also shared a seventh-wicket stand of 59 with Ben Dwarshuis, as Australia made a competitive 178 in 20 overs.

For South Africa, teenaged pacer Kwena Maphaka claimed his career-best figures of 4-20. At 19 years and 124 days old, Maphaka became the youngest seamer to pick a four-wicket haul in a men’s T20I game among the full member teams.

In reply, Hazlewood picked 3-27, including two crucial strikes in the 15th over, while Ben Dwarshuis took 3-26 as South Africa were restricted for 161/9. Australia have now taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series.

Asked to bat first, Australia lost wickets in clusters in their bid for quick runs, but David revived the innings with a blistering 83 that included eight sixes - with one of them launched onto the stadium roof being the standout.

He survived a chance on 56 when Tristan Stubbs spilled a catch at the boundary area, and found valuable late support from Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis to lift the total. South Africa appeared well-placed to complete the chase at 120/3 in the 15th over, but Hazlewood swung the contest by removing Stubbs and George Linde.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa compounded the damage in the next over with two more strikes to leave the visitors reeling. The chase still had life going into the final over, with South Africa needing 21 and Ryan Rickelton batting on 71 off 53 balls.

But Rickelton’s attempt to clear midwicket off the second ball was thwarted by Glenn Maxwell, who pulled off a brilliant juggling catch on the boundary. Ben Dwarshuis then castled Kagiso Rabada on the final delivery to seal a 17-run win for Australia.

Brief scores: Australia 178 (Tim David 83; Kwena Maphaka 4-20) beat South Africa 161/9 (Ryan Rickelton 71, Tristan Stubbs 37; Ben Dwarshuis 3-26, Josh Hazlewood 3-27) by 17 runs.