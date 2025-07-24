Engineer, Lloyd honoured with stands at Old Trafford

Former India wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer and legendary West Indies captain Clive Lloyd were on Wednesday honoured by the Lancashire County Cricket Club with stands named after them at the Old Trafford Stadium here, on the opening day of the fourth Test between India and England.

Engineer, who represented Lancashire from 1968 to 1976, played 175 matches, amassing 5,942 runs, 429 catches, and 35 stumpings.

His arrival marked a turning point for the club, helping them win the Gillette Cup four times between 1970 and 1975 after a 15-year title drought.