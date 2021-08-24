Event to promote CWG-Birmingham 2022 held

Hyderabad: The British Deputy High Commissioner Hyderabad and the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) on Tuesday hosted an event with budding and prominent athletes of the State to commemorate and promote the upcoming Commonwealth Games – Birmingham 2022.

Birmingham will be hosting the 22nd Commonwealth Games (CWG) which is scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 8, 2022. It will be the first ever carbon neutral Games as a step towards building back greener and more sustainable future for all.

As many as 25 budding and outstanding athletes including coaches took part in the event and proved as a platform to recollect their sports journey, their association with games and their aspiration for the Commonwealth Games at Birmingham.

Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, said, "We are just a year away from Birmingham staging the greenest and most inclusive CWG ever. This will be the biggest sporting and cultural event Birmingham and the West Midlands have ever seen. I am confident that sportspersons of Telangana and those who have come here to train from other parts of India will perform well and exhibit the spirit of sportsmanship synonymous with this event."

"We are pleased to associate with the British Deputy High Commission in promoting the Games. I am looking forward to a good number of sportspersons to represent India from the Telangana State, said A Venkateshwar Reddy, SATS chairman, in a press statement released.

Meghana Reddy gymnastics, Esha Singh shooter and badminton players Saina Newal and Ruthvika Shivani pose with cups showcasing CWG 2022 logo. (Photos: Ch Prabu Das)







