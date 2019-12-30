RFYS Football Finals: Shillong juggernaut continues on Day 3

Mumbai : The goal fest continued under floodlights on Sunday on the second day of the Reliance Foundation Youth Sports (RFYS) 2019-20 National Football Finals, with the West Zone teams leading the way.

Goas Rosary Higher Secondary School and Indore Christian College pummelled nine goals between them.

Day three witnessed the teams from Shillong continue being the heavyweights on the pitch, while the Bengaluru boys sustained their streak at the Reliance Corporate Park Ground in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai.

The 2019 Subroto Cup winners H Elias Memorial School, Shillong rode Henryford Nongneng's hat-trick to cruise past Mamta Modern SSS.

In the same group, Government Oriental HS, Edathanattukara, managed an injury time winner over Kamla Devi Public School, Bhopal. Both the winners confirm a spot in the semi-finals.

Shillong College HS asserted their dominance as Fr. Agnel HSS Pilar, Goa slumped to another defeat.

Along with the Meghalaya side, ASC Boys Sports School, Bengaluru romped into the next round with a hard-fought 1-0 win over their Chandigarh opponents, with a game to go in Group A of the Senior Boys category.

The junior team from ASC Boys redeemed themselves with a 5-1 win over Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun, while MSP HSS Kozhikode defeated the boys from the national capital by 4-0.