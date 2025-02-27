Formula 1: Russell reflects on life at Mercedes without Hamilton

Sakhir (Bahrain): As Team Mercedes gears up for the 2025 Formula 1 season, George Russell reflected on life at the Silver Arrows without his former teammate Lewis Hamilton, whose blockbuster move to Ferrari has ushered in a new era for the team. Speaking on Day 2 of the pre-season testing in Bahrain, Russell acknowledged the significant change in dynamics but emphasized that the team is embracing the transition with optimism.

“Naturally, it does feel different, of course,” Russell admitted during a drivers' press conference in Sakhir. “Lewis is such a huge personality on and off track. But I think everybody within the team is very much excited for this next chapter, really.”

Hamilton’s departure marked the end of a formidable partnership between the two British drivers, spanning three seasons from 2022 to 2024. While Russell cherished the opportunity to learn from and compete alongside the seven-time World Champion, he remains focused on the road ahead.

“As the team looks back on fond memories, I also feel grateful to have had that chance, being his teammate for three years and learning so much from him. Also, going head-to-head with him directly. It kind of feels like the end of a chapter, but then you’re looking forward to the next journey,” he added. “It’s very much for us and Mercedes… we’re looking forward and not backward.”

With Hamilton’s seat now occupied by rising star Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes has ushered in a fresh phase in its pursuit of championship glory. Russell expressed confidence in both his new teammate and the team’s latest challenger, the W16, following an encouraging start to pre-season testing. Antonelli topped the timing sheets during the morning session in Bahrain, while Russell himself clocked the second-fastest lap in the afternoon.

“Yeah, absolutely. It’s obviously a fresh start for all of us. We’re just excited to see what the season will bring,” Russell said when asked about Mercedes’s prospects. “This morning was a solid start for the team; the car’s handling well. It’s obviously very different conditions here compared to what we’re used to – it’s very windy.”

Despite the promising signs, Russell cautioned against drawing definitive conclusions from the early testing sessions, citing the unpredictable nature of performance swings witnessed last season.

“We also know that last season, for example, there were such massive fluctuations in performance from all the teams…if you come away from this test quickest, fourth-quickest, third-quickest, whatever, you may not be able to read too much into it. Nevertheless, the car seems to be performing well.”



