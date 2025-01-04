Gukesh promises best moves on 64 squares in 2025

Tirupati: India’s chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju expressed immense joy and gratitude upon being selected for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.

The Union government on Thursday announced four recipients for the coveted award, including Gukesh, shooter Manu Bhaker, hockey player Harmanpreet Singh and Paralympian Praveen Kumar.

The awards will be presented at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 17.

Alongside the Khel Ratna, 32 athletes will receive the Arjuna Award and three coaches will be honoured with the Dronacharya Award.

Reacting to the recognition, Gukesh told Hans India, “I am extremely humbled and honoured to receive the prestigious Khel Ratna award. I ex-tend my heartfelt thanks to the Government of India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr Man-sukh Mandaviya for acknowledging my achievements. This recognition motivates me to strive harder and achieve more laurels for the country in 2025. This award means a lot to me, my family and my team.”

In a tweet thanking the Prime Minister, Gukesh added, “Your words and guidance have always inspired me to strive for excellence and make the nation proud. I promise to continue delivering my best moves on the 64 squares and beyond.”

The 18-year-old’s success story was one of the most celebrated highlights of Indian sports in 2024. Gukesh became the youngest-ever World Chess Champion in December 2024, defeating China’s Ding Liren in a dramatic final at the FIDE World Chess Championship in Singapore.

Securing a 7.5-6.5 victory, Gukesh not only clinched the title but also became India’s second World Chess Champion after Viswanathan Anand, breaking Garry Kasparov’s record as the youngest champion, set in 1985 at the age of 22.

Gukesh’s journey in chess began at the age of seven. He gained interna-tional prominence by winning the Under-12 title at the World Youth Chess Championship in 2018, followed by multiple gold medals at the Asian Youth Chess Championship the same year. His rapid rise through the ranks showcased his exceptional talent and dedication to the sport.

Born on May 29, 2006, in Chennai to a Telugu family originally from An-dhra Pradesh, Gukesh’s upbringing played a pivotal role in his develop-ment. His mother, Padma Kumari, a microbiologist, and his father, Rajini-kanth, an ENT surgeon, moved to Chennai to pursue their careers. Gukesh studied at Velammal Vidyalaya School in Chennai. His family hails from Chenchuraju Kandriga village near Satyavedu in Tirupati dis-trict of Andhra Pradesh.