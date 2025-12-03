HAP Cup 2025 begins today

The ICCL International Celebrity Cricket League India Foundation officially launched the poster for the HAP Cup Tournament 2025, scheduled to be held from December 3 in Hyderabad. Chairman C.R. Swamy and Treasurer Pawan Thakur led the announcement and also acknowledged the vital CSR support from Ilyas Khan of Sanya Homes for the league’s initiatives.

Sports Village, along with multi-sport promoter Mohammad Shamsuddin, is jointly promoting the tournament, which is dedicated to fostering an inclusive and empowered society.

The HAP Cup will feature participants who are blind, physically challenged, hearing and speech impaired, and individuals with intellectual disabilities, highlighting ICCL’s commitment to equal opportunity and and social empowerment through sports.