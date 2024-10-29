Harshit Rana called up for third Test against NZ, likely to make debut: Sources

New Delhi: Delhi seamer Harshit Rana’s promising domestic season took an exciting turn on Tuesday as he was called up to join India’s squad for the third Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, sources say.

The 22-year-old Delhi fast bowler, who impressed in the ongoing season with both ball and bat, is likely to make his Test debut on Friday. He is set to miss the round four matches for Delhi and will be leaving for Mumbai on Tuesday evening.

The young pacer’s call-up to the Test squad marks another step in what has been a rapid ascent in India’s domestic scene. A day before India’s recent series loss to New Zealand in Pune, he was also named in the 18-member squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Rana's inclusion comes after a stellar performance in Delhi’s Ranji Trophy third-round match against Assam, after being released from his role as a travelling reserve with the national team to gain match practice.

At the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Rana showcased his all-round abilities, claiming a five-wicket haul - his second in First-Class cricket - and scoring a valuable half-century (59). His efforts helped Delhi secure a commanding 10-wicket victory and earn a crucial bonus point.

His pace and precision caught the selectors’ attention, earning him a place in India’s T20I squad against Bangladesh. Although he didn’t make his debut in that series, Rana continued to prove his potential.

India, down 2-0 in the series, will eye a consolation win in Mumbai before leaving for the all-important Australia tour.