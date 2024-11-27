Confident India take on Thailand in opener

Muscat (Oman): A confident India, coached by PR Sreejesh, will start as firm favourites when they take on Thailand in their opening match of the Junior Asia Cup men’s hockey tournament here on Wednesday.

India have been placed in Pool A along with Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Thailand in the continental tournament that begins today and will last till 4th December 2024. With 10 teams participating in the event this time, the remaining five teams in Pool B are Pakistan, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Oman, and China. India has won this tournament for a record four times including 2023, 2015, 2008 and 2004.They beat nemesis Pakistan 2-1 in the final last year to lift the title. Amir Ali and Rohit, players who featured in the competition last year, will now be leading the team as captain and vice captain, respectively.

After their campaign opener against Thailand tomorrow, India will play a match against Japan on November 28. A clash against Chinese Taipei is on the cards for November 30 and their last group stage match against Korea is scheduled for December 1. The Indian team will have to ensure a top-two finish to advance to the semi-final, slated for December 3. “We are excited and fully prepared to begin our campaign at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024. Our team has been working hard, and we are confident in our abilities to perform well. Playing against strong teams like Thailand, Japan, and Korea in Pool A will be challenging, but we are ready to give our best and aim for a top finish. We would like to defend our title and make our country proud once again,” captain Amir commented.