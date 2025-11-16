HPRC thrash Mumbai Warriors 18–7

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Polo Riding Club (HPRC) delivered a commanding performance to defeat Mumbai Warriors 18–7 in the second match of the MSN Realty Arena Polo Championship 2025 at the Hyderabad Polo Riding Club grounds in Aziznagar here on Friday. The tournament, featuring four teams split into two pools, is being held from November 14 to 16.

HPRC set the tone early, racing to a 6–2 lead in the first chukker with fast breaks and precise finishing. They continued their momentum in the second chukker, adding four more goals while allowing just one, firmly tightening their grip on the match. The third chukker saw Hyderabad unleash their most dominant phase, outscoring Mumbai 6–2 through sharp teamwork and aggressive riding. The final chukker ended evenly at 2–2, but by then the result was beyond doubt.

Arsalan Khan was the star of the game, scoring an impressive nine goals for HPRC. Saif Attari contributed six, while Chaitania Kumar added two and Nithin Reddy scored one. For Mumbai Warriors, Mool Singh fought valiantly with six goals, and Nareen Venkat added one.