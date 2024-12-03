I did not try too many things: Nahid Rana after taking maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket

Kingston (Jamaica): Bangladesh pacer Nahid Rana said that he focused on not giving any room to the West Indian batters on the third day of the second Test to bowl out the hosts for 146 on Tuesday.

Nahid, playing his sixth Test, returned with the figures of 5-61 in 18 overs to give Bangladesh an edge in the match despite bundling out for 164 in their first innings. Bangladesh were leading by 211 runs after posting 193/5 at stumps with Jaker Ali (29 not out) and Taijul Islam (9 not out) in the middle.

Earlier, Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shadman Islam played knocks of 42 and 46, respectively. Trailing 1-0 in the series, the tourists delivered an outstanding performance with both bat and ball, seizing control of the match.

Nahid played a pivotal role in triggering a dramatic West Indies collapse, as the hosts lost their last nine wickets for just 61 runs, ending their innings at 146.

"Alhamdulillah (for my maiden five-wicket haul). I did not try too many things, just worked on seeing how I can bowl without giving room to the batters and how to bowl in different situations," Rana said after the match.

"I feel that on this wicket without trying too much if you bowl line to line without giving room to the batters, at that point the batters try a lot of things."

Rana expressed confidence that setting a target of 250 runs would put them in a strong position to level the series.

"I think we are in good position, and if we can score over 250 it will be difficult to bat for the batters on Day 4 because there will be uneven bounce in the wicket while there will be turn for the spinners," the pacer concluded.