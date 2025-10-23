  • Menu
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Score: India 179/5 After 37.3 Overs | Rohit Sharma 73, Zampa Strikes Twice

Highlights

Get live updates from the India vs Australia 2nd ODI as India reach 179/5 in 37.3 overs. Rohit Sharma scored 73, Shreyas Iyer made 61, while Adam Zampa picked up two key wickets. Follow live score, commentary, and highlights.

India are 179/5 in 37.3 overs in the 2nd ODI against Australia, after being asked to bat first.

Rohit Sharma top-scored with 73 off 97 balls, while Shreyas Iyer contributed 61 off 77.

At the crease are Axar Patel (17)* and *Washington Sundar (4)**.

For Australia, Adam Zampa has taken 2 wickets for 37 runs in 7 overs, while Xavier Bartlett struck early with 2 wickets, dismissing Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli cheaply.

India will look to build a competitive total from here, with four wickets remaining and around 12 overs left to play.

