- Buzz over India-US trade deal lifts Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech by 3%
- Tejashwi Yadav Named Mahagathbandhan’s CM Candidate For Bihar; Congress Declares United Front Ahead Of Elections
- CDSCO flags 112 drug samples as ‘not of standard quality’ in September
- Delhi’s first artificial rain project delayed due to lack of clouds
- Bihar polls: Mahagathbandhan finally declares Tejashwi Yadav as CM face
- Haryana IPS officer suicide case: Union Minister Khattar meets Puran Kumar's family
- Midwest IPO 2025: Huge Demand, Grey Market Buzz & Key Listing Details
- BJP announces two-day siege on Kerala Secretariat over Sabarimala gold scam issue
- BCCI, PCB headed for showdown
- Regional Equestrian League and TSC kicks off today
India vs Australia 2nd ODI Live Score: India 179/5 After 37.3 Overs | Rohit Sharma 73, Zampa Strikes Twice
Highlights
Get live updates from the India vs Australia 2nd ODI as India reach 179/5 in 37.3 overs. Rohit Sharma scored 73, Shreyas Iyer made 61, while Adam Zampa picked up two key wickets. Follow live score, commentary, and highlights.
India are 179/5 in 37.3 overs in the 2nd ODI against Australia, after being asked to bat first.
Rohit Sharma top-scored with 73 off 97 balls, while Shreyas Iyer contributed 61 off 77.
At the crease are Axar Patel (17)* and *Washington Sundar (4)**.
For Australia, Adam Zampa has taken 2 wickets for 37 runs in 7 overs, while Xavier Bartlett struck early with 2 wickets, dismissing Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli cheaply.
India will look to build a competitive total from here, with four wickets remaining and around 12 overs left to play.
