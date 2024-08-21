Injured Messi ruled out of Argentina WC qualifiers

Live
Just In
Buenos Aires: Argentina captain Lionel Messi will miss his team's World Cup qualifiers against Chile and Colombia next month due to injury.
The 37-year-old was a glaring omission from the Albiceleste's 28-man squad named on Monday as he continues to recover from an ankle ligament injury sustained during Argentina's victory over Colombia in the Copa America final in July, reported Xinhua.
Veteran River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani was also left out, as was Roma forward Paulo Dybala.
Midfielder Ezequiel Fernandez and striker Valentin Castellanos were called up for the first time while young talents Alejandro Garnacho, Valentin Carboni, Valentin Barco and Matias Soule were also included.
Argentina will meet Chile in Buenos Aires on September 5 and Colombia in Barranquilla five days later.
The Albiceleste are currently top of the 10-team South American qualifying group with 15 points from six games so far.