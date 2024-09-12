IOA president PT Usha issues show cause notice to IOA treasurer after complaint of violation of National Sports Code

Hyderabad: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha on Thursday issued a show cause notice to the IOA treasurer and other members for violating the National Sports Code.

As per the National Sports Code, an office bearer should step aside from any official post after 12 consecutive years in office. However, the IOA treasurer Sahdev Yadav has been in office after being a former secretary for the Indian Weightlifting Federation for almost 15 years.

In a letter, dated September 10, 2024, Usha questioned Yadav’s eligibility to stand in the election. “I am writing to you to bring to your attention a formal complaint that the Indian Olympic Association has recently received concerning your eligibility to contest the position of Treasurer in the last elections. The complainant cites a ruling from Hon’ble High Court, which, according to the complainant, raises concerns about your eligibility to stand for election,” Usha wrote in the letter.

She asked Yadav to reply by September 24, 2024.

Usha also marked a copy of the letter to the Indian sports minister Mansukh Mandaviya and International Olympic Committee’s Associate Director of NOC (National Olympic Committee) relations department Jerome Poivey.

Usha also raised similar concerns on non-adherence to the National Sports Code against National Rifle Association vice-president Ajay Patel, Bhupinder Singh Bajwa of Wushu Federation of India and Rowing Federation of India president Rajlakshmi Singh Deo.

The IOA president has taken up the matter after a complainant, whose identity has been withheld, raised questions and demanded the removal of the said office bearers.