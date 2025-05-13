IPL 2025 to Resume on May 17, Final Scheduled for June 3

The BCCI has announced that the 18th season of the IPL will resume from May 17. IPL was suspended earlier due to rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The tournament will now conclude with the final on June 3

A revised schedule of the 17 remaining matches was released on Monday, including the mid-season clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals.

Key Updates:

The tournament resumes on Saturday (May 17) with RCB vs KKR in Bengaluru.

Remaining matches will be hosted in Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad.

Play-off venues will be confirmed later.

Two double-headers are scheduled for the upcoming two Sundays.

Playoff Schedule:

Qualifier 1 – May 29

Eliminator – May 30

Qualifier 2 – June 1

Final – June 3

Venue Changes:

Though early reports suggested that Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the BCCI has excluded Hyderabad and Chennai from hosting the remaining matches. The matches will be held at Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai. With this, Hyderabad will lose the league as well as the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator matches allotted in the original schedule.



