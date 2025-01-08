ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC eye a double against Odisha FC at home

Chennai: Chennaiyin FC will aim to kick off the new year with a win when they take on Odisha FC in an Indian Super League 2024-25 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Thursday. The Marina Machans started their ISL 2024-25 campaign with a memorable comeback win over Odisha in September, with Farukh Choudhary scoring twice to condemn the Juggernauts to a first home reverse in 569 days.

Four months on, Chennaiyin FC have won four matches and drawn three, keeping themselves within touching distance of the playoffs. Head coach Owen Coyle is now looking forward to stitching together a strong run in the second half of the season.

“We have ten games now remaining, six at home and four away, every one of them is very winnable,” Coyle told the media at the pre-match press conference in Chennai. “We had hoped to have a fit and healthy squad, but regardless the available players have to step up and we need to now go on a winning run, which we are more than capable of. We’re starting with a tough Odisha side, but one which we have already played earlier in the season.

"We know their strengths, we know their qualities, but equally, we know we are capable of beating them. We did it earlier in the season and we need to do it again,” he said.

The New Year brings with it the commencement of the January transfer window, and head coach Coyle revealed he is keen to add a few players to his squad. “The January window is a difficult one because clubs are reluctant to let players go. But, we’re actively trying to boost the squad where we can, and we’d like to freshen up with one or two players,” he said.

Joining Coyle was goalkeeper Mohammad Nawaz, signed in the summer from Mumbai, who has since made the No.1 spot his own. Quizzed about the changing backline and unforeseen mistakes, Nawaz underlined the need to stick together and support each other.

“When we concede goals due to errors, it is difficult for us, but we can’t blame any one player because football is a team game,” Nawaz said. “Everybody makes mistakes, what we can do is forget it and work on it the next day. The important thing is playing together. We encourage each other, improve each other, and try to do well.”

Finally, coach Coyle also confirmed both Ankit Mukherjee and Elsinho are back in training and the former is in line to make his return.