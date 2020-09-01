Ivona Dadic makes highest 2020 heptathlon score

Vienna: Ivona Dadic came out with this year's highest-scoring performance in heptathlon and tallied a world-leading 6,419 points to win the title at the Austrian Combined Events championships in Gotzis.

Despite difficult weather conditions on Sunday, Dadic bettered the previous 2020 world lead of 6,383 set by Ukraine's AlinaShukh two weeks ago.

"I am really proud about this competition," Dadic was quoted as saying by the World Athletics website. "It was my best heptathlon ever."The 26-year-old further said that this weekend's competition was her main goal for this season."I was looking forward this whole season to this event. So I didn't care about the weather. But for these conditions it was really amazing to achieve 6,419 points. This is an incredible result in these conditions," coach Philipp Unfried said.It was the third best performance of Dadic'scareer, trailing just her 6,552 tally at the 2018 European Championships and a 6,461 score in Ratingen last year.