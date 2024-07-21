Jay Shah announces providing INR 8.5 crore support to IOA for Paris Olympics

Jay Shah, the Secretary of The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Sunday that INR 8.5 crore will be provided to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to support Indian contingent for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign. To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind!” wrote Shah on ‘X’.

The Paris Olympics will take place from July 26-August 11, with 117 athletes from India representing the country in the mega quadrennial event. Some of the biggest names from the Indian contingent for the Paris Olympics include two-time medalist, badminton player PV Sindhu, who will be the country’s flag-bearer in the opening ceremony alongside table tennis player Sharath Kamal.

Neeraj Chopra, the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist in Javelin Throw, weight lighter Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver medal, and boxer Lovlina Borgohain, who clinched a bronze medal, as well as bronze medal winning men’s hockey team will also be seen in action during the upcoming Paris Olympics.