Jay Shah congratulates inaugural 1984 Asia Cup winner team India

New Delhi: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah congratulated team India, who won the inaugural edition of Asia Cup back in 1984 after beating arch-rivals Pakistan in the final.

The inaugural edition of the Asia Cup included Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka. India and Pakistan after beating Sri Lanka in their respective matches reached the final. India, defending the target of 189, rode on the match-winning performance by former India cricketer Ravi Shastri and Roger Binny’s three-fers and defeated Pakistan by 54 runs.

Jay Shah wishing the team on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter wrote, “On this day in 1984, Team India won the inaugural edition of the Asia Cup, propelled by Surinder Khanna's pivotal 56 against Pakistan. RaviShastri’s exceptional left-arm spin and Roger Binny's impeccable seam bowling further solidified Team India's success - as the duo emerged as the tournament's joint-highest wicket-takers. “

Batting first at Sharjah, India posted a total of 188 for 4, back on the performance of Surinder Khanna 56 and Sandeep Patil 43.

Meanwhile, Team India is the most successful team in the Asia Cup, having lifted the cup seven times. Sri Lanka comes in second place after winning the prized trophy five times, while Pakistan has also won Asia Cup twice.