Jay Shah instructs BCCI to release Rs 1 cr financial aid for ailing Anshuman Gaekwad

New Delhi: BCCI secretary Jay Shah has instructed the country's cricket board to release Rs 1 crore in financial assistance to former India cricketer and coach Anshuman Gaekwad, who has been battling blood cancer for over a year.

Gaekwad, 71, has been undergoing treatment at King's College Hospital in London since the last year.

"Jay Shah, instructed The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to release Rs 1 crore with immediate effect to provide financial assistance to India’s veteran cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad, who is battling cancer," a statement from BCCI Apex Council read.

The BCCI secretary has also spoken to Gaekwad’s family to take stock of the situation and extend support.

"The board stands by Gaekwad’s family in this hour of crisis and will do whatever is essential for Gaekwad’s quick recovery. The BCCI will continue to monitor Gaekwad’s progress and is confident that he will come out of this phase strongly," the statement further read.

Earlier, India's 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev urged the BCCI to provide financial assistance for his former teammate Gaekwad. He informed that he along with other Indian greats like Mohinder Amarnath, Sunil Gavaskar, Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Madan Lal, Ravi Shastri and Kirti Azad are looking to generate funds for their teammate.

Former India cricketer Sandeep Patil was the first who called on the BCCI to extend financial support for the ailing cricketer.

In a column for Mid-Day, Patil revealed that Gaekwad, 71, has been undergoing treatment for the past year at King's College Hospital in London. During a visit to the hospital, Gaekwad confided in Patil about his urgent need for funds to continue his treatment.

Gaekwad's cricketing legacy is notable. He played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India between 1975 and 1987 and later served as India's head coach in two separate stints (1997-99 and 2000). Beyond his coaching career, Gaekwad had also served as a national selector between 1992 -96.