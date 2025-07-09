Live
Jofra Archer Returns: England Announce Playing XI for 3rd Test vs India at Lord’s
Highlights
England have confirmed their playing XI for the 3rd Test against India at Lord’s, with Jofra Archer making a comeback after 4 years. Check full squad details and match updates.
England named squad for the 3rd Test agant India at Lord’s.
Match Date: Thursday, July 10
Announcement Date: Wednesday, July 9
England have said who will play in the third Test against India. The match will happen at Lord’s. There is one change from the last match. Jofra Archer will replace Josh Tongue. Archer will play a Test match after four years.
England’s Playing 11
1. Ben Duckett
2. Zak Crawley
3. Ollie Pope
4. Joe Root
5. Harry Brook
6. Ben Stokes (Captain)
7. Jamie Smith (Wicketkeeper)
8. Chris Woakes
9. Jofra Archer
10. Brydon Carse
11. Shoaib Bashir (Spinner)
