Jofra Archer Returns: England Announce Playing XI for 3rd Test vs India at Lord’s

England named squad for the 3rd Test agant India at Lord’s.

Match Date: Thursday, July 10

Announcement Date: Wednesday, July 9

England have said who will play in the third Test against India. The match will happen at Lord’s. There is one change from the last match. Jofra Archer will replace Josh Tongue. Archer will play a Test match after four years.

England’s Playing 11

1. Ben Duckett

2. Zak Crawley

3. Ollie Pope

4. Joe Root

5. Harry Brook

6. Ben Stokes (Captain)

7. Jamie Smith (Wicketkeeper)

8. Chris Woakes

9. Jofra Archer

10. Brydon Carse

11. Shoaib Bashir (Spinner)