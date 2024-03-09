Jr U20 Federation Cup Athletics: Odisha’s quarter-miler Bapi Hansda, Haryana's Aarti claim gold with new mark

Lucknow: Odisha’s promising quarter-miler Bapi Hansda etched his name in record books by setting a meet record in the men’s 400m race while Haryana’s Aarti raced to glory in the women’s 10,000m race walk event on the second day of the 22nd National Junior U20 Federation Cup Athletics Championships at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre here on Saturday.

Bapi Hansda clocked a superb time of 46.90 seconds to win gold in the men’s 400m, which was better than the previous record of 46.93 seconds. The Asian Qualifying Mark in the men’s 400m is 48.10 seconds.

Earlier in the morning session, Haryana’s Aarti clocked 47:21.04 to win gold in the women’s 10,000 race walk event. On her way to winning gold, she bettered both the meet record of 48:25.90 and the national record of 47:30.94. She has also achieved the Asian Qualifying mark in her event.

The second day also witnessed several athletes achieving Asian U20 qualifying mark in their respective events.

Results:

Men

100m: Dondapati Mrutyam Jaya (Odisha) 10.67 secs, Mahendra Santa (Odisha) 10.78 secs, Vallipi Himateja (A.P.) 10.90 secs.

400m: Bapi Hansda (Odisha) 46.90 secs, Aman Chaudhary (Delhi) 47.45 secs, Abiram P. (Kerala) 47.53 secs.

1500m: Rahul Sarnaliya (Uttarkhand) 3:49.00, Priyanshu (Uttarakhand) 3:49.46, Shailabh (Delhi) 3:53.38.

110m hurdles: Hariharan Kathiravan (T.N.) 14.09 secs, Nayan Pradip Sarde (Maharashtra) 14.23 secs, Sandip Vinod Gond (Maharashtra) 14.24 secs.

Discus throw: Ritik (Chandigarh) 56.32m, Atul (Haryana) 52.92m, Abhijeet Teotia (U.P.) 51.98m.

Long jump: Mohd Atta Sazid (Haryana) 7.53m, Shahnavaz (U.P.) 7.41m, Balajeeva K. (T.N.) 7.18m.

Hammer throw: Prateek (Haryana) 68.16m, Harshit Kumar (U.P.) 65.35m, Narpat Singh (Rajasthan) 63.10m.

Decathlon: Piyush Raj (Bihar) 6187, Monaj Kumar (T.N.) 5944, Mayank Kumar (Haryana) 5770

10,000m race walk: Himanshu Kumar (Uttarakhand) 41:55.00, Sachin (Haryana) 41:55.87, Babendra Singh (Uttarakhand) 42:04.56.

Women

100m: Sakshi Champlal (Gujarat) 12.90 secs, Neole Anna Cornelio (Karnataka) 12.14 secs, Rujulaamol Bhonsle (Maharashtra) 12.17 secs.

400m: Dodla Sai Sangeetha (Telangana) 55.13 secs, Anushka Kumbhar (Maharashtra) 55.16 secs, Kanista Teena (T.N.) 55.50 secs.

1500m: Laxita Vinod Sandilea (Gujarat) 4:25.77, Muskan (Rajasthan) 4:32.49, Durga Singh (Bihar) 4:33.79.

100m hurdles: Unnathi Aiyappa Bolland (Karnataka) 14.05 secs, Sabita Toppo (Odisha) 14.24 secs, Aliza Aftab Mulla (Maharashtra) 14.58 secs.

Pole vault: Karthika V. (T.N.) 3.70m, Vanshika Ghanghas (Haryana) 3.60m, Bhavya Jain (M.P.) 3.50m.

Discus throw: Nitika Kumari (Rajasthan) 50.17m, Amanat Kamboj (Punjab) 48.40m, Anisha (Delhi) 47.94m.

10,000m race walk: Aarti (Haryana) 47:21.04, Vaishnavi Negi (Uttarakhand) 49:43.42, Siya (Haryana).