Khelo India Para Games making us more competitive: 2024 Paralympics champion Harvinder

New Delhi: The second edition of Khelo India Para Games (KIPG 2025) is set to begin on Thursday and the 2024 Paralympics gold-winning archer Harvinder Singh can’t be more excited. The 34-year-old archer believes KIPG has brought international standards of competition and has become a prominent platform for youngsters to showcase their talent.

Harvinder, who will return to KIPG 2025 after taking part in the inaugural edition in December 2023, praised the format and selection procedure of Khelo India Para Games and explained how it boosts the performance of all para athletes across India.

"The top 16 athletes at the national level are selected for the Khelo India Para Games. It motivates all athletes to win medals at the national level. If an athlete is unable to win a medal, then they try their best to finish in top 16 to be eligible to compete in the KIPG.

"This kind of procedure and system inspires athletes to perform to the best of their abilities. This is the second edition of KIPG 2025, so it feels good to see para sports growing in India," Harvinder told SAI Media.

Harvinder finished first in the rankings stage and then went on to win the gold medal in the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Para Games which took place in December 2023. After his remarkable performance, he went on to become a double Olympic medallist in Paris last year, adding a gold medal in individual recurve open, the same event in which he had won the bronze medal in Tokyo Paralympics.

Now, Harvinder is eager to compete once again at the upcoming KIPG 2025. He explained why the tournament is setting a benchmark for sporting events in India.

"I was very happy that a tournament of this level is organised. Last time when I competed in KIPG, it felt like we were in an international-level event. The setup, schedule and arrangements were of the highest quality. Since then, I knew that India is capable of hosting any international tournament. This time around, I am expecting a similar scale, and I am eager to return to the field," Harvinder said.

The World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2025 recently concluded in New Delhi, and the nation's capital will also host the World Para Athletics 2025 in August. The surge of domestic tournaments for para athletes in India and the government's continued patronage for para sports has helped in building a more inclusive society, Harvinder said.

"The top schemes of the government are putting focus on para sports. There is also growing interest in para athletes among private organisations. They are supporting para athletes and society is becoming more inclusive. India is now adopting and recognising para sports and our performances. In tournaments such as KIPG 2025, the participation of athletes is constantly increasing which is a sign that India is developing overall in the sports sector," he said.

The KIPG 2025 will see over 1200 athletes will participate across six disciplines in the seven-day tournament at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Indira Gandhi Stadium and the Dr Karni Singh shooting range in New Delhi.



