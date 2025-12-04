KIUG 2025: Overcoming personal tragedies, Nikita Toppo inspires KIIT to first-ever women’s hockey gold

Jaipur: Having endured many setbacks and personal tragedies, Nikita Toppo has continued to soldier on as she captained the women’s hockey team of the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) to a gold medal in the Kehlo India University Games (KIUG) 2025, being held in Rajasthan.

The 22-year-old Nikita lost both her parents when she was just five, and one of her elder brothers died in a fatal accident when she was on her way to the U-23 Five-Nations Cup in Ireland three years ago. A year later, she suffered a career-threatening injury, and soon after, her only remaining brother met with an accident and suffered a skull injury from which he hasn’t completely recovered yet.

But instead of getting bogged down by the series of setbacks, Nikita has made hockey her solace and was instrumental in helping KIIT win the women’s team gold at the Khelo India University Games Rajasthan 2025 here in what was their first-ever appearance in KIUG.

“Before this, we would not clear our zone as there are many good University teams in Odisha. But from last year, my coach and I were working on building a strong team by getting good players to take admission in our University, and once we came here, we were determined to win the title here,” Nikita told SAI Media soon after her team defeated ITM University, Gwalior, to clinch the gold medal.

In the final, Nikita controlled the pace of the match in the defensive midfielder role and ensured that ITM players could never penetrate her team’s citadel. But it’s not Nikita’s hockey skills but the clarity of thought and resilience that set her apart.

"I believe what happened, happened, and we can't change it. I focus on the present and accept the situation. I remain strong for my team and my family, or what's left of it, and I don't shed a tear because I don't want my insecurities and unfortunate incidents to take over me and cloud my mind,” she said while explaining how she has managed to bounce back from so many personal setbacks.

“What happened to my brother (in 2022) was heartbreaking. But I didn't let it drag me down, and I didn't want my team to suffer because of me. No matter how much I miss him, he won't come back anyway,” added Nikita, who could not even attend his last rites.

The Indian team then won a silver medal in the U-23 Five-Nations Cup. Nikita, whose hockey career started when she joined the government sports hostel in Panposh, Rourkela, back in 2016, was also part of the Indian U-21 team that won four matches and drew one during their South Africa tour in 2023.

But a ligament tear during a Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) training camp in 2023 and an accident to her other surviving brother meant that she took almost a year to recover both physically and mentally to start performing on the hockey field again.

Nikita's short-term goal is now to participate in the senior national as part of the Odisha team and win a medal, while her long-term goal is to represent India in major competitions and secure a stable job.

Whatever amount she receives under the Khelo India Scheme is partly used for the game, and the rest is saved to build that dream home so that her brother has a place of his own where she can take care of him well while he's recovering. “To have a place to call home is what I want most. I have always lived in our relatives' place,” said Nikita, a second-year Home Science student at KIIT.