Krishna clinches wrestling under-14 championship

Vijayawada: The host Krishna district clinched the under-14 boys overall championship (Freestyle category) in the 67th School Games Federation Inter-District Wrestling Championship for under-14 and 17 boys and girls. The three-day tournament was organised by the Zilla Parishad High School, Nunna under the aegis of the School Games Federation Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP) at the Vikas Group of Educational Institutions at Nunna near Vijayawada.

About 650 wrestlers participated from all 13 combined districts in this tournament. In the under-14 boys’ freestyle category, the host Krishna district wrestlers performed outstandingly and bagged the overall championship by gaining 160 points. Krishna boys won two gold medals, four silver and two bronze medals and lifted the overall championship.

In girls’ category, the Chittoor district excelled and won the title. Also, in the under-17 boys category, the title was bagged by Nellore district and girls championship by Visakhapatnam district. Similarly, in under-17 boys’ Greco-Roman category, Nellore district won the overall championship.

Vikas Group of Educational Institutions Secretary and Correspondent Naredla Satyanarayana Reddy, School Games Federation Inter-District Wrestling Championship observers Ramesh, Raju, tournament organising secretaries T Vijaya Varma, T Sri Latha, Andhra Pradesh Wrestling Association Vice-President Bhushanam, Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Wrestling Coach Manohar, Physical Education Director Anand, Coach Purna and others were present.