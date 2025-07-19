Long way to go before racism is rooted out: Roland Butcher

Beckenham

Forty five years after becoming the first Black cricketer to play for England, Roland Butcher says there is still a long way to go before racism is rooted out of the game and British society in general.

Butcher, who shuttles between his native Barbados and the United Kingdom, is currently in England spreading the message of an inclusive society through his autobiography -– ‘Breaking Barriers: Barbados to England and Back’.

Speaking to PTI, the 71-year-old, who made history by playing three Tests and as many ODIs for England, looked back at his early days as a black cricketer in the ‘70s and ‘80s, his last minute withdrawal from the rebel tour of South Africa in the apartheid era and how his story opened the doors for the younger generations who went on to play for the country.

“I am pragmatic enough to understand that something doesn’t just finish just like that. The only thing that would finish anything in a hurry is a meteorite. But everything takes time and you chip away at it,” said Butcher, a former batter. “Racism has been chipped away in England by a foreign person since the 1950s. We’re in 2025 and we’re still talking about it. So that tells you just how long the process is. “I think it’s a never-ending process. It’s one that has to be worked at all the time. So, you know, you’ve got to keep chipping away. We’ve got it to this point, but there’s still a long way to go.”

Butcher was among the many in the cricketing world that were shocked by racism allegations made by Karachi-born cricketer Azeem Rafiq against his county team Yorkshire in 2020, leading to multiple resignations at the club.