Madhya Pradesh League: Kartikeya spins web as Rewa secure dominant win over Bundelkhand

Gwalior: Rewa Jaguars opened their Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 2025 campaign in style, registering a comprehensive 30-run victory over Bundelkhand Bulls in Match 3 at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Shankarpur on Friday.

On a rain-hit day, left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya produced a match-defining spell to help his team secure their first win of the season.

Earlier in the day, rain played spoilsport and resulted in the abandonment of the first game. However, the evening clash between Rewa and Bundelkhand was allowed to proceed in a truncated six-over format.

Bundelkhand Bulls captain Harsh Gawli won the toss and elected to bowl first, putting Rewa Jaguars into bat. Rewa made the most of their allotted overs, putting up a commanding 87/3. Opener Prithviraj Singh Tomar gave the Jaguars an aggressive start with a quickfire 37 off 18 balls, striking cleanly from the outset. He was well supported by Sagar Solanki, who launched a late assault and remained unbeaten on 39 off just 12 deliveries.

Despite the flurry of runs, Bundelkhand found some positives in their young bowler Priyanshu Mishra, who impressed with figures of 3/18 in his two overs. He accounted for all three wickets to fall in the innings.

Chasing 88 for victory, Bundelkhand Bulls were under pressure from the start and failed to get into any sort of rhythm. Wickets tumbled at regular intervals, with Rewa maintaining tight lines and applying pressure throughout.

It was the experienced Kumar Kartikeya who led the bowling attack and returned with exceptional figures of 3/12 in his two overs. He broke the back of the chase with his variations and control, never allowing the batters to settle. He was well supported by the rest of the Rewa bowling unit as Bundelkhand struggled to gain momentum.

Eventually, the Bulls were restricted to 57/5, falling 31 runs short of the target. Despite a shortened contest, the game offered a glimpse of Rewa’s depth and discipline in both departments.