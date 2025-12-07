Messi hails Miami resolve after MLS Cup win

Fort Lauderdale: Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi has credited the club's MLS Cup triumph to his teammates' determination, saying the group met every challenge across a demanding campaign.

The 38-year-old Argentine said the 3-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps in Saturday's final was just a reward for a season that included 58 games across all competitions for the Florida outfit.

"One of the objectives when we arrived here was this," said Messi, who joined Miami along with former Barcelona teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets in July 2023.

"We were able to win the Leagues Cup as soon as we arrived. Now we've had a great year, where we competed in every competition we had to play. We reached another Leagues Cup final and we played a CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal.

"Last year we finished first in the league and unfortunately went out in the first round. This year one of the objectives was to win MLS. The team put in a huge effort. It's been a very long year with a lot of matches, and the team was up to the task."

Messi played a vital role in Miami's victory, assisting both Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende as the team pulled away from the Canadian side late in the match. The 2022 World Cup-winning captain ended the MLS campaign with 23 assists to go with his 35 goals in 33 outings.

In 49 games across all competitions for Miami in 2025, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 43 goals and provided 26 assists.

Messi paid tribute to Alba and Busquets, who had previously announced they would retire at the end of the season.

"Something very beautiful is ending for them, something to which they dedicated their whole lives. From now on, another life begins. I wish them the best because they are two friends I care about very much, and I'm happy they can leave with this title," Messi said.