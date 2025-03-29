Mumbai look for first win against hosts Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Mumbai Indians (MI) will be eager to make amends for their disappointing start to the IPL 2025 season as they prepare to take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday. With both teams yet to open their account after suffering defeats in their respective opening matches, this encounter promises to be a high-stakes battle.

One of the biggest boosts for MI ahead of this clash is the return of their captain, Hardik Pandya, who missed their season opener against Chennai Super Kings due to a suspension for an over-rate offence in IPL 2024. The five-time champions struggled in his absence, failing to put up a competitive total against CSK and eventually losing by four wickets. Now, with Pandya back in the mix, MI will be hoping for an improved performance both with the bat and the ball.

Mumbai’s batting lineup lacked the necessary firepower in their opener at Chepauk, managing only 155/9. The likes of Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav will need to step up and find form, especially with the conditions in Ahmedabad expected to be more batting-friendly. Pandya’s return not only strengthens the middle order but also provides an additional bowling option, particularly during the powerplay and death overs.

However, MI will still be without their pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who remains on the sidelines recovering from his back injury. His absence leaves a significant void in the bowling attack, adding pressure on the likes of Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickleton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon Jacobs, Tilak varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mubeeb-ur-Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan.