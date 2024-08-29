National Sports Day 2024: Date, History, and Significance

Observed annually on August 29, National Sports Day emphasizes the vital role of sports and physical activity in promoting overall health and fitness. Engaging in sports is not just an enjoyable pastime but also an excellent form of exercise that enhances physical well-being. National Sports Day was first observed in 2012 to underscore the significance of sports in our daily lives.

History

National Sports Day is celebrated in honour of the birth anniversary of Major Dhyan Chand, an iconic figure in Indian hockey. Born in 1905 in Allahabad (now Prayagraj), Dhyan Chand hailed from a Rajput family. Following in his father’s footsteps, he joined the Army, where he discovered his passion for hockey. Dhyan Chand’s exceptional skills brought numerous accolades to India, including gold medals in the 1928, 1932, and 1936 Olympic Games. Throughout his career, which spanned over 22 years, he scored more than 400 goals, solidifying his legacy as a hockey legend.

One of the most remarkable moments in his career was during the 1936 Berlin Olympics, where Dhyan Chand led the Indian hockey team to an 8-1 victory against Germany in the final, scoring three goals himself. This triumph remains a defining moment in India’s hockey history. Even after his retirement, Dhyan Chand continued to contribute to the sport, serving as a coach at various camps in Rajasthan and as the head coach at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala.

Significance

National Sports Day is also a day to recognize and honour the achievements of Indian athletes. Every year, the President of India presents prestigious sports awards, including the Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award, and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, to athletes and coaches who have made significant contributions to Indian sports. Additionally, the Khelo India movement, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, is one of the many initiatives aimed at promoting sports in the country, often highlighted on this day.

Celebrations

National Sports Day is celebrated with various sports events and activities across the country. Schools, colleges, and offices organize seminars and sports tournaments to emphasize the importance of sports in daily life. Here are some sports that you can participate in to celebrate National Sports Day:

Outdoor Sports: Hockey, tennis, cricket, football, kho-kho, and running.

Indoor Sports: Chess, carrom, table tennis, gymnastics, and yoga.