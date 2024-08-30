Pakistan vs Bangladesh Test 2: Day 1 called of amid continuous rain

The first day of the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh was called off due to relentless rain, preventing any play and even the toss from taking place. Umpires conducted a midday inspection, but with rain persisting, they deemed conditions unsuitable for a match and subsequently canceled play for the day.

The gloomy weather conditions have left the chances of any cricket being played extremely slim, with both teams remaining at their hotel instead of heading to the ground. Forecasts suggest that rain may continue throughout the day and that overcast conditions are likely to persist tomorrow as well.

This is not the first disruption in the series, as persistent rain caused the cancellation of practice sessions for both teams on Thursday.

Bangladesh currently leads the two-match series 1-0, having achieved their historic first Test victory over Pakistan in the previous encounter. As the teams look to salvage the match, players and fans alike hope for improved weather in the coming days.