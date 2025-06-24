  • Menu
Pant-astic knock! Rishabh creates history

Pant-astic knock! Rishabh creates history
First Indian keeper to score centuries in both innings

New Delhi: India’s star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant continued his scintillating form, smashing his eighth Test century on Day 4 of the first Test against England at Headingley Stadium in Leeds on Monday.

Pant created history and became the first Indian wicketkeeper to score centuries in both innings of a Test match. With this feat, Pant has joined an elite list of visiting batters who have recorded five consecutive 50-plus scores in England. The list includes greats like Don Bradman, Hansie Cronje, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Kumar Sangakkara, and Daryl Mitchell.

sidekick